Coventry man cited for burglary at Carl’s Auto Sales

On May 7, 2021 at approximately 8:45 p.m. VSP Derby Troopers responded to an alarm at Carl’s Auto Sales in Barton.

Upon arrival, forced entry to the business was discovered, as well as vandalism to the property, and the offender had fled. Subsequent investigation revealed Conrad Labor, age 39, of Coventry was believed to be the offender, and also to have stolen a 2004 Cadillac Escalade from the business.

Labor was located at his address in Coventry with the assistance of Newport Police Officers and taken into custody without incident. He was processed at the VSP Derby Barracks and held at the Northern State Correctional Facility by the VT Department of Corrections, with whom he was under supervision. He was issued a citation by troopers and is due in court on 5/10/21 to answer to the offences of Burglary, Operation without Owner’s Consent, and Unlawful Mischief.