Coventry landfill expansion moves closer

by Joseph Gresser

COVENTRY — A 51.2-acre expansion of the New England Waste Services of Vermont (NEWS-VT) landfill here moved a step closer to approval on October 12 when the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) Department of Environmental Conservation Solid Waste Management Program certified the landfill to continue operations.

Along with its 21-page certification letter, the Solid Waste Management Program released a 44-page summary of public comments and others during the re-certification process. The summary included the program’s responses to questions and comments, including a substantial section on steps the state plans to take to minimize harm from chemicals that are found in liquids recovered from the landfill.

