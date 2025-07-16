County marks flood anniversary day

by Maria Amador

GLOVER — July 10 marked the one-and-two-year anniversary of catastrophic flooding that struck Vermont in 2023 and 2024. Throughout the Kingdom, material evidence of those events becomes less obvious as repairs and mitigation efforts continue on both private and public infrastructure. For town officials navigating the bureaucracy incumbent in natural disaster recovery, the work is far from over.

In Westfield, the 2023 flood primarily caused damage to roads, including Loop and Kingdom Mountain roads. According to Town Clerk LaDonna Dunn, those and other roads have since been repaired with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which reimbursed the town for more than $25,000.

Charleston has likewise completed and been compensated by FEMA for its recovery projects following the 2023 flood. Town Clerk Teri Gray said most of the repair work required after last year’s flood is also finished, but the town is still awaiting reimbursement. The damage from both years was concentrated mostly on …

