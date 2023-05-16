Community service for Green-Up Day

Students from Lake Region Union High School participated in a Green-Up Day field trip on Friday, May 5, as a community service activity in collaboration with their physical education class. Thirty-six students helped clean up 41 bags of garbage, 43 tires, and covered 4.6 miles of road frontage (both sides) in Barton and Orleans.

The group focused its efforts on Hollow Road, Kinsey Road, parts of Elm Street, and parts of Tefler Hill Road. Student Resource Officer Doug Morrill joined to assist with traffic, visibility, and disposal of any unsafe items.

One main goal, aside from cleaning up the local community, was to involve more students, especially those where transportation could be a barrier, and really highlight the role that the community service program can play in the community. This was a great way to show students and the community Lake Region’s community service program in action. — from Katie Powers, LRUHS Community Service Coordinator.