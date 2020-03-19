Community National Bank issues notice of temporary limited occupancy

A Message about Coronavirus from CEO Kathryn Austin



Notice of Temporary Limited Occupancy

In an effort to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, we are following established Vermont protocol to limit gatherings. Effective Thursday, March 19, 2020, the lobby will be closed to the general public. To abide by “Social Distancing,” we ask that you use our Drive-thru windows (where available), Night Depository, ATM or Online banking services.

Business customers, please call ahead with cash and coin orders so that we can have those ready for you. We can provide Night Deposit bags for easy use of our Night Depositories.

Personal deposits can also be easily dropped off in our Night Depositories or made at our ATMs.

Anyone requiring face-to-face meetings for loans, to open deposit accounts or to access safe deposit boxes, please call and make an appointment. We are happy to meet the needs of our customers, while still following Coronavirus best practices by limiting the number of people in public spaces.

We are encouraging the use of our Electronic Banking Services. If you need assistance signing up or reactivating your service, please call us.

For more information or to make an appointment, please call any office.

Thank you. We appreciate your patience and participation in following Best Practices during this time to help protect you, other customers and our CNB staff.