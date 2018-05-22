Around the Northeast Kingdom Community leaders meet for suicide awareness training Published 13 hours ago - Editor - 13h ago 1 On May 19, members of the prevention community in the Newport district got together for a UMatter Suicide Awareness Training led by Lisa Daigle Farney of Northeast Kingdom Learning Service. North Country Union High School, Northeast Kingdom Learning Services, the Newport Police Department, Vermont Association of Business, Industry and Rehabilitation, and the Journey to Recovery Community Center were represented at the two hour training in the Emory Hebard State Office Building. Pictured here, from left to right, are: Tina Tarryk, Lisa Daigle Farney, Trish Musgrove, Ashley Pray, Newport Police Chief Seth DiSanto, Sierra Ruth, Gladys Chambers, and Sunny Naughton. For more information on prevention opportunities, contact Ms. Naughton, the regional prevention partnerships coordinator, at (802) 337-7031. Photo courtesy of Tanya Sousa 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it