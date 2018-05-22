Common Thread exhibit at MAC showcases local fiber artists

“The show is exquisite!” remarked one of the patrons. Amanda Weisenfeld, president of the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild (NEKAG) and Kelly Doyle, a member of both the MAC Center for the Arts and NEKAG discussed the unique artistry during the recent opening of MAC’s latest showing. Curated by MAC’s Victoria Mathiesen and Andrea Strobach, the exhibit is entitled, “A Common Thread — Stitches and Stories from Fiber Artists Near and Far.”

This celebration of color, technique, and imagination is truly unlike any show that has been presented before, as every piece is created by fiber artists. From felting to quilting; weaving to stitching, Japanese Shibori (a fabric dying technique) and unique clothing and head pieces — artists from NEKAG, MAC, independent artists and community members participated in this brilliantly dynamic show. This exhibit will be running until July 28 and is free to the public.

MAC is located at 158 Main Street in Newport. Center hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; and, after Memorial Day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays For more information visit www.maccenterforthearts.com, or call 334-1966. — from MAC.