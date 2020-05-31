Collision causes car fire on I-91

On May 29, 2020 the Vermont State Police responded to a one car collision on Interstate 91 at mile marker 172 in Derby. Investigation revealed the operator, Heather Johnston of Charleston, collided with a deer and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway. Fluids from the vehicle began to smoke and the vehicle caught on fire. Johnston was the sole occupant of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The interstate remained closed for approximately one hour while the fire was extinguished and the vehicle was removed.

Troopers from the Derby barracks were assisted by the Derby Line Fire Department, Newport Ambulance, Newport Police Department, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, and US Border Patrol.