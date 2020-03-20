Cold Hollow Vet Service asks clients to limit number of individuals present at farm visits

To all of our wonderful CHVS clients: We know that we are living in a rapidly changing time of uncertainty. CHVS will continue to provide you with necessary individual animal, herd health and emergency services as we encounter the spread of COVID-19. In an effort to reduce the likelihood of human transmission, we ask that interactions with veterinarians are limited to 1 – 2 people per farm visit. We request that you try to maintain a proper social distancing length of at least 6 feet whenever possible. If you are sick, please arrange for someone else to help the vet with your animal. Also, in regards to office visits for medication pick-up, we ask that you please call ahead so our office staff can prepare your supplies for speedy retrieval. We thank you for working with us to stay within the CDC guidelines and keep our vets, staff and clients healthy. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the Enosburg or Newport office.