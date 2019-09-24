The Vermont State Police, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Newport City Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Fish and Wildlife will be hosting a “Coffee with COPS” event at the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks on October 2, 2019 at 08:00 AM. We welcome the public to join us for coffee and to meet the Law Enforcement Professionals working in Orleans County. This event will give us all an opportunity to meet and discuss local topics in a less formal setting. We look forward to seeing you there.

Walter Smith. Lieutenant-Station Commander

Vermont State Police Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

Phone: (802)334-8881