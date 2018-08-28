CNB presents community service award

Community National Bank’s (CNB) Troy Office Supervisor Julie Marquis, and Marketing Assistant Anne Quirion, had the honor of presenting Denny Lyster with the bank’s Community Service Award. This award was created to recognize remarkable people who give back to the communities making them better places to live, work and grow.

Mr. Lyster is an active member of the Troy and Area Lions Club. He joined the club in 2001 and has served as the club’s secretary and treasurer for several years.

As a club member, he plays an instrumental role at the meal site in Westfield. He coordinates the staff schedule, puts together the menu and orders supplies. The meal site serves around 40 meals each week to area seniors and residents. He has coordinated Lions Vision Screenings at Jay/Westfield, Troy, Newport Center, and Lowell schools. Over the years hundreds of screenings have been provided and several potential vision problems identified.

Mr. Lyster helps area youth by participating in the Grateful Treads Mountain Bike Club and has been instrumental in raising hundreds of dollars through the Lions Club Texas “Hold’ em” Tournament fund-raising initiatives which directly benefit area youth.

He is always ready to help with special celebrations hosted by the club and is often found cooking or helping to organize events. His good nature, warm smile, and willingness to roll up his sleeves to help those around him have made the community a better place.

CNB is proud to present Mr. Lyster with the bank’s Community Service Award for the second quarter of 2018. The bank honors and recognizes recipients by making a $500 contribution to a local nonprofit organization of the recipient’s choice. He has requested that his donation be made to the Troy and Area Lions Club.

For more information about Community National Bank’s Community Service Award and to nominate a deserving recipient, visit communitynationalbank.com.