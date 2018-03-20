CLiF seeks rural libraries grant applications

In many small, rural communities, the public library serves as a community center and gathering place, as well as a resource for books, magazines and newspapers, and technology. Public libraries often host storytelling sessions for young children, author readings, special activities, and more. However, many small public libraries in the region have limited budgets to expand their collections and keep them current, which is why the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) launched its Rural Libraries Grant in 1998. Since then, CLiF’s Rural Libraries Grant has served more than 80 percent of all rural public libraries in Vermont and New Hampshire. CLiF sponsored twelve such grants in the neighboring states for the 2017-2018 school year. Those libraries will conclude their CLiF sponsorships this spring with exciting storytelling finales.

CLiF is now accepting applications for the Rural Libraries Grant for the 2018-2019 schoolyear. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 4. The grant provides $2,000 worth of brand-new, high-quality children’s books for the local public library (selected by the librarian), $500 in new books for an elementary school library (selected by the school librarian), four storytelling presentations at elementary schools, libraries, and childcare centers (provided by one of CLiF’s 55-plus professional children’s authors, illustrators, storytellers, graphic novelists, and poets), a $250 mini-grant to support a special library literacy initiative, and new books for each child who attends a storytelling event to keep. Public libraries in rural Vermont towns are eligible to apply. See www.clifonline.org for the application and more information. — from CLiF.