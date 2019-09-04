Pictured are Lucille and Roger LaPlume, the proud owners of new business, City Farm.

by Amanda K. Camargo

NEWPORT — When people think of a business on wheels, often they imagine cantinas and trendy food trucks.

But one Newport woman is peddling yarn. Lucille LaPlume, who is 72 and retired, a former stitcher at Bogner, is opening a yarn store named City Farm Yarn in an RV in her driveway at 693 City Farm Road in Newport.

