Check out e-bikes

The town of Glover, the Glover Energy Committee, and the Glover library are happy to announce the purchase of two electric bikes that will be loaned out through the Glover library.

Borrowers will be able to keep the bikes for six days. In person sign-ups for the bikes will be at the library, where the borrower will sign a waiver and read the checklist and rules. The loan period begins May 25.

Call the Glover library at (802) 525-4365, or Sara Gluckman at (802) 525-3188 for questions. The bikes were purchased with a grant from the Vermont Council on Rural Development and the Climate Catalyst Fund. — from the Glover Energy Committee.