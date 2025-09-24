Charlie Kirk remembered at vigil

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — Well over 100 people gathered at the Newport waterfront Saturday evening for a candlelight vigil in memory of Charlie Kirk. The gathering gave those affected by the murder of the organizer, debater, and podcaster an opportunity to speak of their grief.

Mr. Kirk who co-founded Turning Point USA, a group that describes its work as a “mission to build the most organized, active, and powerful conservative grassroots activist network on high school and college campuses across the country.” He was murdered on September 10 while speaking with college students in Utah. Mr. Kirk was 31 when he died.

At Saturday’s vigil local Republicans spoke to the crowd about Mr. Kirk’s legacy and stressed the value of free speech and nonviolent discourse and the need for civil debate in this country. …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)