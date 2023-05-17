Charleston board focuses on roads

by Matthew Wilson

CHARLESTON — At its meeting on May 11, the Charleston Select Board looked at a number of issues with a focus on what is happening along the roadways of the town. Board members spoke with a resident concerned about an all-terrain vehicle resolution the board previously considered. The road foreman also had a few items to discuss with the board, but otherwise reported the roads looked good.

Town resident Alden Pellett asked the board to reconsider a recent resolution that would allow four-wheelers and side-by-side off road vehicles to travel freely on all roads in Charleston. Mr. Pellett asked that the board look into the issue further before making such a decision.

“There should be more discovery in that,” he said. “I think voters need to weigh in. I think the town would be best served by that kind of action.”…

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)