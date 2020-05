On May 23, 2020, a chainsaw and gas can were brought to the Derby Barracks after they were found by the Irasburg/Lowell town line on VT RT 58. The person advised the items appeared to have fallen out of a vehicle traveling on VT RT 58. If you are missing these items, please contact Vermont State Police Derby Barracks to claim them. You will be asked to provide a detailed description of the items in order to claim them.