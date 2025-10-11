Cedano guilty in Poginy murder

NEWPORT—A jury here deliberated for less than two hours Friday before finding 31-year-old Brownswell Cedano guilty of the 2019 murder of Richard Poginy.

Mr. Cedano had been charged with second-degree murder for causing Mr. Poginy’s death by hitting him in the head with a pistol. Mr. Poginy, who was 37 at the time of his death, was found comatose, November 2, 2019, after his car went off Hollow Road in Barton and ended up in a field.

Investigation showed the extent of his injuries did not match the circumstances of the accident and eventually led to Mr. Cedano. A full story will appear in the October 15 issue of the Chronicle.

