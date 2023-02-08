Cases resolved in Orleans Superior Court

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A woman said George Azur II, 49, of Derby tackled her and punched her in the face repeatedly when she tried to end their relationship. He was charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree aggravated domestic assault by one with a prior conviction, and second-degree unlawful restraint.

Mr. Azur pled innocent to the three felonies in the Criminal Division of Orleans Superior Court on July 19, 2021.

On February 1, Mr. Azur pled guilty to a charge of domestic assault, reduced by the state to a misdemeanor. The state dismissed charges of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and unlawful restraint with prejudice, meaning they cannot be brought again.

In his affidavit supporting the charges State Police Trooper Logan Miller said a man called police just before 1 a.m.

