Carol Maroni retains seat on VEC board

Vermont Electric Co-op (VEC) held its annual meeting on May 12 at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, and members elected directors to the board, heard updates from VEC staff, checked out a vendor showcase, and marked VEC’s eightieth year. Approximately 200 members attended.

VEC members also concluded the election for three seats on the board of directors. Incumbent Carol Maroni of Craftsbury, running unopposed, was re-elected to her seat in District 3 (Albany, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Irasburg, Jay, Lowell, Newport Town, Troy, and Westfield).

“Annual meeting is always a wonderful time to connect, face-to-face, with our member-owners and hear their thoughts and opinions about how we are doing in our service to them,” said Victoria Brown, VEC general counsel and interim CEO. “We also appreciate the opportunity to update them on VEC news.” — from VEC.