Carnival at Newport centennial parade

A large costume performance street art, as seen at world staged carnivals will be happening at Newport’s centennial parade on Saturday, June 30. All costumes are carried by the masqueraders –– adding brilliant and colorful vibrations to the sunny summer. See them dance to calypso; interact with the giants on stilts; performing a message of joy, hope, celebration, and participation.

Bringing the carnival costumes of Trinidad to Newport is the vision of Newport resident and native of Trinidad, Dawn Philip. –– submitted by Dawn Philip.