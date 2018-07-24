Burt Porter sings at Bread and Puppet

Poets Burt Porter and Lindsay Knowlton will present a poetry reading on Sunday, August 5 at 5:45 p.m. at Bread and Puppet in Glover, after the Grasshopper Rebellion Circus and Pageant, in the Paper Maché Cathedral behind the Bread and Puppet Museum.

Mr. Porter taught English at Lyndon Institute for many years and was head of the English Department there. His poems are in traditional rhythm-and-rhyming style, include many sonnets, and cover a broad range of subjects, from country living skills and hardships to classical mythology, from Northeast Kingdom nature and seasons to Shakespeare’s legacy.

Mr. Porter has published six books of poetry, the latest in 2014 is Rhymes from the North Country. An accomplished musician on guitar, fiddle, and banjo, he set many of his poems and the poetry of others to music, performing at fairs and festivals all over Vermont. For over forty years he has played at Bread and Puppet’s museum open house, and given poetry readings solo and with poets Galway Kinnell and Lindsay Knowlton. –– from Bread and Puppet.