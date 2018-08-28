Burke senior meal September menu

The Burke senior meal site is located at 212 School Street in West Burke. Meals are served on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Please call (802) 467-3423 before 9 a.m. for reservations or takeout orders. Coffee, tea, 2 percent milk, and 100 percent juice are served at every meal, along with bread, muffins, or biscuits.

Bingo is held every Monday. Live music and line dancing are held every first and third Wednesday of the month, with Wii bowling every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Cards are played every Friday.

Below is the meal schedule for September. Menus are subject to change without notice.

Monday, September 3 — CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY.

Wednesday, September 5 — Chicken and broccoli Alfredo, garden salad, garlic bread, and blueberry cake.

Friday, September 7 — Open faced hot turkey with stuffing and carrots, and apple cake.

Monday, September 10 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed veggies, biscuit, and Jell-O with fruit.

Wednesday, September 12 — Pork roast, roasted potatoes, butternut squash, rolls, and oatmeal raisin cookies. Music by McKinney’s Music, 50/50 raffle.

Friday, September 14 — Baked fish, coleslaw, french fries, and lemon bars.

Monday, September 17 — Spaghetti and meatballs, garden salad, garlic bread, and apple crisp.

Wednesday, September 19 — Steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, rolls, and chocolate pudding. Music by Fern and Cookie.

Friday, September 21 — Pork stir-fry with brown rice, rolls, and ice cream with fruit.

Monday, September 24 — Baked chicken with roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and chocolate chip cookies.

Wednesday, September 26 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli, and bread pudding with raisins. Music by McKinney’s Music, 50/50 raffle.

Friday, September 28 — Chicken salad sandwiches with lettuce and tomato, french fries, pickles, and cake.