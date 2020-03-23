Burglary in Westfield

On 03/21/2020 at approximately 1330 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at the Barrewood Campground in Westfield. The initial report advised a single trailer was broken into and a Go-Pro style camera as well as a small handheld video recorder were taken from the trailer. Further investigation revealed 8-10 trailers were broken into by force as well as the main office to the campground.

Investigation into this incident remains ongoing and anyone with information in regards to these burglaries is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 334-8881.