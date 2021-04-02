Burglary in Westfield

The Vermont State Police received report of a burglary located at a residence on North Hill Road in the Town of Westfield, VT. Investigation revealed there was signs of forced entry into the residence. It is believed entry into the home occurred sometime between the hours of 1330 and 1900 on 03/31/21. It was also reported two pieces of jewelry had been taken. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.