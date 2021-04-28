Burglary in Coventry

Sometime between 02/28/2021 and 04/24/2021, the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary that took place at a residence on Pine Hill Road in the Town of Coventry, VT. Investigation revealed there were signs of forced entry into the residence. It was reported a Skidoo MXZ Blizzard 600, a 55-inch Roko television, a DVD player, and a Verizon jet pack hotspot were taken from the residence. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.