Burglary at the C&C Market in Barton

On Wednesday, May 5 2021 at approximately 1:36 a.m., Vermont State Police were notified of a Burglary at the C&C Market in the Town of Barton.

Troopers responded to the scene and witnessed that forced entry had occurred into the place of business. Further investigation determined that a number of items had been stolen from within. There was thousands in property damage and a few hundred dollars’ worth of items stolen. Included are still images of a believed Person of Interest in this investigation.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident and or knows the identity of the person in the images, they are asked to contact the State Police Barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881.