Burglary at Small Town Hobbies in Coventry

On Monday, December 16, VSP was made aware of a registered alarm that was triggered at 1:11 a.m. at Small Town Hobbies located in Coventry, VT. Upon arrival, it was apparent the store had been forcibly entered. The building was cleared of any suspects, photos and evidence were collected. According to the store owner, Poginy, there were several high-end remote control cars taken along with the cash register and cash. Anyone with any information is asked to contact VSP Derby at 334-8881..