Burglary at Morrison’s Feed Bag

On 1/4/20 at approximately 0800 hours State Police were called to Morrisons Feed Bag for a reported burglary that had occurred at some point the night before. Troopers responded to the scene, subsequent investigation revealed the perpetrator gained access to the store by breaking the glass of the front door. There are cameras at the store and attached are photo’s of the individual and the vehicle they were driving. The individual in the picture appears to be a white male approximately 5’8-5’9 tall with a skinny to medium build. The vehicle appears to be a late model silver Jeep Grand Cherokee. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police at 802-748-3111 or email directly at [email protected]