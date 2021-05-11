On May 11, 2021, at approximately 2:41 a.m., the Vermont State Police was

notified of a burglary at Hilliker’s Store in the Town of Newport Center.

Troopers investigation revealed two male suspects wearing dark clothing to have

broken in through the glass door. The suspects stole an unknown amount of

cigarettes and stole the cash drawer. The suspects fled the scene in a dark

colored sedan. The cash draw was later found on Lane Rd in the Town of Coventry.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Vermont State Police in

Derby.