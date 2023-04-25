Bullet holes in Barton woman’s vehicle spurs VSP investigation

On Monday, 4/24/23, at approximately 2 p.m., Ashley Bacon of Barton reported that her vehicle was vandalized while parked at the Park & Ride in Orleans overnight on 4/22/23 – 4/23/23. Bacon reported her rear window was broken and the passenger side of her vehicle has several bullet holes in it. Upon looking at the vehicle, several bullet holes were located along the entire passenger side of the vehicle. Evidence was collected from inside the vehicle. The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance from anyone who may have witnessed this incident in the overnight hours of 4/22/23 into 4/23/23. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP at (802) 334-8881.