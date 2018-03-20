Building good soils helps farmers and rivers

copyright the Chronicle March 21, 2018

WESTFIELD—A trio of odd structures stood on a table in the Westfield Community Center Sunday afternoon. No one mentioned them throughout the presentation of nutrient levels recorded by the Missisquoi River Basin Association last year.

Nor did anyone remark on them during the discussions of soil health that followed.

It was only at the end of the day’s activities that Lindsey Wight, the association’s coordinator, pulled the table forward.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)