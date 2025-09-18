Buffalo Mountain Co-op turns 50

By Maria Amador

HARDWICK — Giant bubbles, food trucks, and five hours of live music were only a few of the attractions at Atkins Field on Saturday, September 13, where Buffalo Mountain Market, née Buffalo Mountain Co-op, celebrated its fiftieth anniversary. The cooperatively owned store was founded in 1975 and has since gone through four moves and countless staff, board members, and volunteers, many of whom were among 300 people in attendance at the festivities.

Among those who have been involved with the co-op for decades was Annie Galliard. After a performance by the Miller Brothers kicked off the event, emcee Russ Brown called Ms. Galliard up to the pavilion stage for a few words.

“If there is one person who represents this co-op to me, one person who has done the most things in the most capacities for the most decades, and one face that comes to mind when this co-op is mentioned, it is that of our first speaker, our good friend, and our board president,” he said.

Ms. Galliard opened by putting to bed a longstanding rumor that she founded the co-op, when in fact ..

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)