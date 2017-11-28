Brownington 12-year-old to be in Spectacular Spectacular

Zoey Copp, 12, of Brownington, recently attended an audition in South Burlington where she won a spot in the live performance of Spectacular Spectacular to be held on December 9 at the Higher Ground ballroom. The event is sponsored by Kids VT magazine. Zoey will be one of 15 talented kids. She will perform a lyrical dance routine that she choreographed herself.

Zoey is the daughter of Christopher and Jennifer Copp. She attends St. Paul’s School, and is in the fifth grade.

She has been involved in dance since the age of three and is an active member of Vermont Family Theater. — submitted by Jennifer Copp.