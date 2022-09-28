Brighton citizens seek crime relief

by Matthew Wilson

ISLAND POND — With their concerns for the village of Island Pond mounting over the last few months, residents gathered at the Brighton Town Hall Thursday to meet with police and brainstorm ideas for curtailing criminal activity. Members of the law enforcement organizations that operate in town came out to answer questions and explain how people can help the authorities in their work while remaining out of harm’s way.

…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)