Bread and Puppet to stage Out of Joint Hamlet at Highland Center

Bread and Puppet Theater will stage two live performances of its play, Out of Joint Hamlet, at the Highland Center for the Arts.

Hamlet’s out of joint reality, in light of the U.S.’s out of joint 2018 reality, comes to life with the Bread and Puppet Friends and Neighbors String Pulling Co. The show features some characters as cardboard giants operated from high above, while others — Hamlet, Horatio, Polonius, Laertes, his mother, and uncle — are fist puppets. The rest of the cast includes moguls, hippies, white supremacists, perfect normality citizens, a snake charmer, and an oversized ear to demonstrate the art of poisoning that which is not wanted.

Performances will be held on Saturday, April 7, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 8, at 3 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. Seats can be reserved via www.highlandartsvt.org, or by calling the Highland Center box office at (802) 533-2000. For more information visit: www.highlandartsvt.org, www.breadandpuppet.org, or call (802) 533-9075. — from the Highland Center for the Arts.