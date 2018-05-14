Boys’ State program offered at LSC in June

The Boys’ State, sponsored by The American Legion, is looking for 135 qualified young men who will benefit from the program. The event will take place from Sunday, June 17 to Friday, June 22, at Lyndon State College.

Boys’ State is a leadership development program for young men (eleventh-graders) that focuses on the Vermont town and state governmental process. The delegates establish a town, country, and state government, and address issues that directly relate to the state. They accomplish this through the active involvement of numerous local and state officials and the talents of the Boys’ State staff. Delegates are also eligible for several thousand dollars in scholarship support to Vermont colleges.

Registration materials have been sent to every secondary school and Legion Post in Vermont.

For more information, feel free to contact Dave Cobb at [email protected], or at (802) 535-2716. — submitted by Fred LaTour.