Border blaze shows community unity

by Joseph Gresser

DERBY LINE — Residents of Caswell Avenue here were brought to their windows a little after 10 p.m. on May 28. Village resident Frank Davis looked out onto the street after he heard loud shouting outside.

What he and his neighbors saw were flames rising into the sky from a nearby building. The following morning Mr. Davis brought a reporter to the site of the fire and introduced him to some of his neighbors.

Because of quick work on the part of the Stanstead, Quebec, fire department — the first firefighters on the scene — most of the green building that caught fire the night before was still standing, although whether it can be repaired is a matter of doubt.

Roberta Pheiffer, who lives across the street from the fire, said she saw the home’s occupants get out of the building, and knew they were unharmed. She said the Stanstead department responded within a few minutes.

She said the Derby Line department responded a little afterward.

Another Caswell Avenue resident, who asked that her name not be used, said she heard men yelling but …

