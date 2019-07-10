Book focuses on the 1911 diary of a farm girl

by Tena Starr

The origins of the Glover Historical Society’s fascinating new book, The 1911 Diary of Rose Sherburne, are nearly a decade old. Years ago, Roland Woodard and his wife built a new house on the former Sherburne/Wilbur farm, once known as Glenhurst. For 20 years, the old house had been used primarily for storage, and among the items were boxes of photographs that had probably belonged to Rose Wilbur and her cousin Daisy Dopp, a Glover historian.

