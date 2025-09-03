Bomb threat disrupt school, man charged

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — The first day of school at North Country Union High School was disrupted for many students, and other schools in the North Country Supervisory Union were disrupted when police were told of a bomb threat. According to Newport City Police Detective James LeClair, a woman contacted his department shortly after noon on August 28 and told them a friend called her to say Cypher Aiken, 25, of Newport, texted a friend to say he had planted bombs in the high school.

The call sent Detective LeClair and Newport Patrolmen Cody Smith and Colin Sykes to the school where they joined Newport Sergeant Nicholas Rivers and School Resource Officer Royce Lancaster, according to the affidavit filed by Detective LeClair to support charges against Mr. Aiken.

At the high school, Detective LeClair said the group reviewed the information it had. He said he then went and told Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham what he knew and went on to share that information with the principals of Newport City Elementary School and United Christian Academy.

The affidavit says Detective LeClair said he went back to the police station to speak with the woman who provided …

