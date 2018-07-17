Bill Stenger speaks out on EB5 scandal

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

JAY PEAK — Bill Stenger says it wasn’t until 2015 that he realized something bad was happening with the EB-5 projects he hoped would transform the Northeast Kingdom. That was when the last visa-funded project at Jay Peak began to run out of money.

“It wasn’t until the spring of 2015, when I was told Stateside needed to slow down,” Mr. Stenger said. “I became concerned. Why wasn’t the money there?”

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)