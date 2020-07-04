Big catch at Crystal Lake

Pictured holding their catch are Ron Gunther and his daughter Jocelyn of Jay.

On Friday, July 3, the Gunther family got up early to get out on the lake. Fishing is a favorite activity of the Gunther family. Ron, wife Connie, daughter Jocelyn and even their dogs love to get out on the water and fish.

When asked if there was a story to go along with this great catch, Ron replied, “We we trolling with down riggers between 50 and 60 feet long off the north west shore of Crystal Lake. The contour changed and we needed to raise the down riggers. While doing so, one of them released. I thought it was a snag on the bottom at first until it pulled back. I worked it to the surface slowly. It made 3 strong runs before landing it, spooling out 50′-100′ of line each time. After 20 minutes or so, the fish was at the surface and netted. It was quite a fight with a 7.5′ medium action rod with a 12 pound test line for a 33.5 inch 13.2 pound Laker. God bless America!”