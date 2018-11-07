This Week Bianchis donate $2,200 to Halo Published 1 day ago - Tracy Davis Pierce - 1d ago 1 Bianchis decided that a portion of the plowing income should go to the Halo Foundation, which provides financial help to people battling cancer. Here, Matt Wright (left) from the Halo Foundation receives a $2,200 donation from Mr. Bianchi of Heritage Memorials, Inc., in Newport. Bianchis decided that a portion of the plowing income should go to the Halo Foundation, which provides financial help to people battling cancer. Here, Matt Wright (left) from the Halo Foundation receives a $2,200 donation from Mr. Bianchi of Heritage Memorials, Inc., in Newport. 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it