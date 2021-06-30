Bev Davis reflects on a career in education

by Leanne Harple

Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU) Superintendent Bev Davis, who serves Lake Region Union High School and all of its surrounding elementary schools, is retiring at the end of this month. Ms. Davis’ career, which spans four decades, began right out of college. In fact, she has spent her entire professional career in this school district, she said in a recent interview.

She was first hired to teach first and second grade at Brownington Elementary in 1980, having just graduated from Keene State College, in New Hampshire. She grew up in Springfield, Massachusetts, but quickly found a new home in the Northeast Kingdom.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)