Three-year-old Sawyer Benoit of Albany has a rare heart condition — basically he was born with half a heart. He’s scheduled to have surgery October 18 at Boston Children’s Hospital. Here he is on his pony Chief in Saturday’s gymkhana at the fairgrounds in Barton. The gymkhana was a benefit to help his family cover expenses for the month they will have to relocate to Boston to be with him. For a story, please see our October 2 edition. Photo by Tena Starr