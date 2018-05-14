Benefit barbecue for Irasburg Town Hall

There will be a community barbecue and a live auction to benefit Irasburg Town Hall preservation on Saturday, May 19. The chicken barbecue with Randy Royer at the grill will start at 6 p.m., and the live auction with Dave Campbell will start at 7 p.m.

To donate items for the auction, bring them to the auction or to the town clerk’s office. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will go to the preservation of the Irasburg Town Hall.

For more information, call Danielle at 754-2242. — from the town of Irasburg.