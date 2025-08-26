Baseball bat assault and dragging denied

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A man and woman have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in what police say was the violent robbery of a Lowell man. According to the affidavit provided by Vermont State Police Trooper Jeffrey Ferrier to support the charges, the man, David Andrew McAllister, 65, of Lowell, beat the man with a baseball bat, while the woman, Alyssa Lamadeleine, 31, of Orleans, drove a car that dragged the man when he tried to recover his money.

Mr. McAllister and Ms. Lamadeleine appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court where each pled innocent to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Orleans County State’s Attorney charged Mr. McAllister as a habitual offender, which could …

