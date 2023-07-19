Barton woman freed, two charged

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — On July 11, while Barton Village was still being battered by a flooding Barton River, police say a woman was seen banging on the window of a Glover Road home “begging to be let out.”

In his affidavit, Vermont State Police Trooper James Gallup said a woman saw the person at the window and walked up the street to tell a member of the Orleans Fire Department. Orleans Fire Chief E.J. Rowell went to the house and knocked on the door, but no one answered it, the affidavit says.

Trooper Gallup said Chief Rowell told one of his firefighters to force the door open. There, he said he found Darlene Chamberland, 64, of Barton. The affidavit says, Ms. Chamberland told him she kept the 72-year-old woman who was seen banging on the window locked in to keep her from running off.

According to the affidavit another firefighter told police the room the woman behind the window was found in was locked from the outside with a padlock hasp with a screwdriver through it.

Once released, the woman told the firefighter she had been in the room for a long time and was grateful to be out of the house, the affidavit says. It says firefighters found the rescued woman to be extremely weak and dirty….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)