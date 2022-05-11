Barton voters nix VEC sale

BARTON—By a vote of 48 to 100 Barton Village turned down the proposed sale of their electric department to the Vermont Electric Cooperative. Barton’s trustees had urged the sale, saying it would relieve the village of the burden of serving customers in Brownington, Irasburg, Westmore, and other parts of Barton, and would also pave the way to infrastructure improvements.

