Barton Village Trustees

Plowing agreement will save village $100,000 this winter

by Elizabeth Trail

BARTON VILLAGE — The trustees here gave final approval at their meeting Monday to a long-awaited deal with the Barton Select Board that, along with a similar agreement with the Agency of Transportation (VTrans), will save the village about $100,000 this winter in plowing expenses.

“This is huge,” Chair Nate Sicard said after the trustees had signed the document.

Under the “interlocal agreement” now signed by both boards, Barton Village will pay the town of Barton $19,406 this winter to have its road crews keep their plows down as they drive along village streets on their way from one town road to another.

VTrans has agreed to plow the sections of Route 5 and Route 16 that pass through the village.

